WGMS To Present Veterans Day Salute Nov 1, 2022 6 hrs ago West Greene Middle School is making plans for its special event featuring patriotic music and presentations called, "A Veterans Day Salute!"The special event will be held at 1 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the school.Patriotic music will be performed by the West Greene Middle School Band and Chorus.Keynote speaker will be Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.Students from the WGMS Beta Club will present readings about the history and importance of Veterans Day.The students and staff of WGMS invite the public to attend, especially veterans and their families.