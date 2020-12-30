NASHVILLE – Western Governors University (WGU) Tennessee, the state-endorsed nonprofit online university, is awarding $10,000 scholarships to up to 10 Tennesseans looking to pursue a degree as part of its annual Tenn-K Scholarship, according to a press release.
“WGU Tennessee’s mission has always been to expand access to higher education for working Tennesseans by creating opportunities to pursue their dream career,” said Dr. Kimberly K. Estep, chancellor of WGU Tennessee. “This year has brought many challenges, one being how students afford to begin or continue pursuing a degree. The Tenn-K Scholarship eliminates a major financial hurdle for going back to school.”
WGU Tennessee has helped to alleviate the financial burden for its students by awarding more than $3 million in scholarships to Tennesseans since 2013, $225,000 of that total coming from Tenn-K awards and more than $67,500 in emergency aid scholarships. The release said with WGU’s tuition of about $3,500 per six-month term for most programs, the Tenn-K Scholarship covers approximately 70 percent of a recipient’s tuition costs, on average.
Fifth grade math teacher Victoria Abbott decided to take the leap and pursue a master’s degree in curriculum instruction from WGU Tennessee to become an instructional supervisor in the Jackson-Madison County School System. As a single mom, she applied for the 2020 Tenn-K Scholarship in hopes of starting a flexible master’s program, the release said, and by receiving the scholarship, Abbott continued to teach her students full time while working through her degree program.
“I knew receiving the scholarship was a really big blessing, but I didn’t know how big a blessing it was until I looked at the numbers,” Abbott said after receiving her Tenn-K Scholarship. “I try to show students the human side of teachers as much as I can. I hope I inspire them to see that it’s possible. Good things come to those who put in the work.”
Applications may be submitted until March 31, 2021.
Tenn-K Scholarships are awarded based on the applicants’ academic records, readiness for online study, and demonstrated financial need, as well as other considerations, the release said. Recipients are awarded four installments of $2,500 per six-month term, disbursed over their first four terms.
To learn more about the Tenn-K Scholarship, visit https://www.wgu.edu/financial-aid-tuition/scholarships/tennessee/tenn-k.html.