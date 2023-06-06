Wilhoit, Caldwell Advance To FBLA Nationals Jun 6, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gavin Wilhoit, left, and Collin Caldwell, center, were recognized during the May 25 meeting of the Greene County Board of Education. As members of West Greene High School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), they advanced to the National FBLA Competition June 27-30 in Atlanta by placing third in the state in Computer Game and Simulation Programming. For competition, they created a video game with a word-based theme and presented it to a panel of judges. They are coached by Raven Borie. Shown making the presentation is board member Larry Bible. Sun Photo By Amy Rose Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Computer Science Video Games Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Recipes