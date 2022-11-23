Eight local students will compete in the National Amazing Shake in March 2023 at Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta.
A fundraiser to benefit their trip is planned for Saturday, Dec. 10, at Chuckey-Doak High School
The fundraiser, called Winterfest, will feature vendors, a silent auction, food and music, according to Jessie Beth Miller, gifted educator for Greene County Schools.
Miller said Greene County completed its second annual Amazing Shake Competition last March. After four intense rounds, one winner emerged from each middle school: Kendal Baughman from Chuckey-Doak; Autumn Carter from West Greene; Elijah Franklin from North Greene; and Gavin Dyer from South Greene.
Miller is currently planning the third Greene County Schools Competition to take place in May 2023.
What is Ron Clark’s Amazing Shake?
The Amazing Shake is a competition that places an emphasis on teaching students manners, discipline, respect, and professional conduct. Students learn the nuances of professional human interaction as they are taught skills such as how to give a proper handshake, how to “work a room,” how to give a successful interview, and how to remain composed under pressure.
Years ago, a teacher working in a rural area realized his students were attending scholarship interviews but never getting past the interview round. He decided to hold mock interviews and immediately saw the issue. He needed to teach his students to give a proper handshake and how to present themselves in the best possible light to make those great first impressions. He also realized that he needed to model how to have formal conversations and give presentations.
Ron Clark, co-founder of The Ron Clark Academy, has inspired many teachers to do the same and be champions for their students by molding and preparing them, and to provide the students with the tools and soft skills to be successful in any chosen field.
Readers may remember Clark from the 2006 made-for-TV movie, “The Ron Clark Story” starring Matthew Perry.
In Greene County, all seventh graders were asked to complete Round 1: introduce yourself and share what makes you a good leader.
The top 25 students went on to Round 2 where they had up to one hour to listen and respond to 24 questions from community members.
In Round 3, the top 10 students were given a topic to research: Should the United States Offer Free College After High School? The students debated the topic and the top 3 were chosen. The top 3 were told to research and plan a hypothetical festival to be presented to a panel of judges at Greene County’s Central Office.
The judges included Kristin Girton, alderwoman for the Town of Greeneville; Gabby Billiot, program coordinator for the Career and Workforce Readiness of the Niswonger Foundation; Chris Malone of Greene County Schools; and Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton, coordinator of Work Force Training at Walters State Community College.
For the upcoming competition, all seventh graders will complete Round 1 at their middle schools. The Top 25 from each middle school will join Miller on Wednesday, May 10, at Walters State Community College.
The morning will consist of learning stations: handshake, how to give a presentation, how to debate, how to formally dine, how to interview, how to introduce yourself, etc.
After that, the students will be tested and scored. Only one will become the ambassador from each middle school, but the Top 3 students from each middle school will be invited to compete at the National Amazing Shake at the Ron Clark Academy.
For more information on the Amazing Shake, visit https://ronclarkacademy.com/national-amazing-shake/.