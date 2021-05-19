High school students can earn both high school and college credit through Walters State’s Dual Enrollment courses, and enrollment for the upcoming fall semester is currently open for new and returning students, according to a press release from the university.
“Dual enrollment offers a unique opportunity to high school students,” said Matthew Hunter, dean of distance education at the college. “One class meets the requirements for both high school and college credit. Students save time and parents save money. Most students, though, tell us that the biggest advantage gained through dual enrollment is confidence. Students know what to expect in college.”
Dual enrollment classes are taught in area high schools, online and at Walters State campuses and the Newport Center.
The cost of dual enrollment is offset by the dual enrollment grant offered through the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation, the release said, and classes connected with career technical education (CTE) are covered by a special GIVE grant. These include almost 100 classes in fields such as computer science, early childhood education, criminal justice and business.
Students planning to attend Walters State after graduation are also eligible for additional funding. Those who complete four or more dual enrollment classes with a minimum of a 3.0 college GPA earn a Walters State Promise scholarship worth up to $4,000. The release said this scholarship is given in addition to any aid received from Tennessee Promise, the Hope Lottery Scholarship or a Pell grant.
“The Walters State Promise Dual Enrollment Scholarship can pay for expenses not covered by other financial aid. Students might use it to pay for gas or books,” Hunter said.
Emily Roach decided to take a class in the first semester of her junior year of high school. This year, she’ll be a senior.
“I just took one class the first semester because I did not know what to expect. I knew college would be different than high school,” she said.
Roach took three courses this semester: communications, U.S. history and college experience. In the fall, she is signed up for four: introduction to business, English composition II, calculus and music appreciation.
She hopes to graduate with 38 college credits, almost enough to complete an associate’s degree, the release said.
“I want to be a pre-medicine major and hope to be a doctor. Taking these classes now will keep me from needing to take so many classes and being so stressed in college,” Roach said.
Another plus – she only has to take her least favorite classes once.
“You take a class once and that’s it. You don’t have to take a class your high school senior year and then turn around and take it again as a college freshman,” she added.
For more information, local students may contact Dede Kyle, director for student success and recruitment, at 798-7942 or Deidre’.Kyle@ws.edu.