High school students will soon be able to graduate with a semester of college credits earned tuition-free through dual enrollment with Walters State Community College.
According to a news release, the college will double its current dual enrollment opportunities to four three-credit courses, representing a total of 12 credit hours, beginning in January for the spring semester.
Almost 1,500 students were enrolled in dual enrollment classes at Walters State last year, the release said.
“This will remove a financial barrier that prevents many students from taking more dual enrollment courses,” Brian O’Dell, director of K-12 partnerships and teaching centers at Walters State, said.
Dual enrollment allows students to satisfy high school requirements while earning college credit. Courses are often general education requirements like English composition, history, mathematics and psychology. Previously, Walters State offered two dual enrollment courses covered in full through a grant with a partial payment for the third class, according to the release.
Students who want to take more dual enrollment courses can borrow up to $100 per semester from their first semester of Tennessee Hope Lottery Scholarship funds. Career technical education courses are also available without tuition. These classes range from business to engineering technology, the release said.
O’Dell said free classes are just one of the benefits of dual enrollment. He ranks the confidence students gain as the top reward.
“Many of the parents we meet did not have the opportunity to go to college and are excited for students to start to understand the process. Students may not know what to expect from college. We encourage students to start with one class. It’s like testing the waters before diving. Taking that first class is a big confidence booster,” O’Dell said. “Another big benefit is the time saved. Time is a resource you can’t buy.”
Cara Tallon gained confidence and saved time with dual enrollment. The Jefferson County High School senior will graduate with 16 dual enrollment classes, just a few credits shy of an associate’s degree. Tallon’s plans include medical school.
“My dual enrollment classes mean that I will be able to finish my college years two years earlier. Even if that wasn’t my goal, I would still be glad I had taken dual enrollment. The classes have made me a better student. Dual enrollment also lets you transition into college work,” Tallon said.
Students who complete 12 Walters State dual enrollment credit hours with a 3.0 grade point average receive a Walters State Promise scholarship, valued at up to $1,000 per semester, when they enroll as a regular, full-time student, the release said. That scholarship is in addition to funds received through Tennessee Promise or the Hope Lottery scholarships.
Dual enrollment students are responsible for the cost of books and must adhere to the college calendar for those courses.
Students wanting more information about dual enrollment or the dual enrollment grant should see their high school counselor or Niswonger counselor. Students can also contact O’Dell at 423-585-6989 or Brian.Odell@ws.edu.