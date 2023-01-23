Walters State Community College’s non-credit classes in February include Parenting and Divorce, Industrial Electricity and PLC Troubleshooting, and a preparation class for the Society of Human Resource Management certification test.
Classes offered online are instructor led and live, meeting in real time.
To register for any classes, contact Kellie Hendrix at Kellie.Hendrix@ws.edu or 423-798-7988.
Parenting and Divorce is offered online 5:30-9:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 or Feb. 21. The cost is $60. This course meets the course requirement for divorcing couples with children in Tennessee. The class teaches communications skills and aims to make the divorce process less traumatic for everyone, especially children. The course is offered through the Zoom videoconferencing software.
SHRM CP/SCP Certification Preparation for Human Resource Professionals meets Mondays, Feb. 6-April 4, 5:30-8:30 p.m. The cost is $1,549. The class is offered at Walters State campuses in Greeneville, Morristown and Sevierville virtually. This covers four SHRM knowledge domains: people, organization, workplace, and strategy. Eight behavioral competences are also addressed: leadership and navigation, ethical practice, business acumen, relationship management, consultation, critical evaluation, global and cultural effectiveness, and communication.
Industrial Electricity and PLC Troubleshooting and Programming meets Tuesdays, Feb. 7-May 9, from 4-8 p.m. at the Walters State Workforce Training Building in Greeneville. The cost is $1,995. This course gives a brief overview of AC and DC electrical concepts. An emphasis is placed on troubleshooting concepts using schematics and measuring devices. Also included is an introduction to programmable logic controllers, common input and output devices, and programming topics such as program monitoring and using programming software as a troubleshooting tool.
Microsoft Excel Level 2 will be offered on Feb. 8 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The cost is $150. This course builds on the skills taught in Level 1. Students will learn how to work with multiple worksheets and workbooks efficiently. The class covers advanced formatting and managing data, functions and formulas. The class will be held on the Morristown and Greeneville campuses.
ServSafe is offered on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Northview Academy in Sevierville. The cost is $129. This course is based upon the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation program. Students will learn about the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point system. The class also covers federal and state laws governing food service operations. Students will develop an understanding of the basic principles of sanitation and how to apply those in food service operations. Students will also learn how to train others in food safety knowledge.