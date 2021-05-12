Summer hours of operation at Walters State Community College are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. The college is closed on Fridays.
Appointments to visit campus are no longer required, and students and other visitors to campus do not have to take a COVID-19 health screening, the announcement from the college said.
While inside buildings, Walters State students, employees and guests must still wear masks and observe social distancing, the announcement said.
Registration for summer and fall semester continues.
For more information, visit www.ws.edu/admissions/. The admissions office can be reached at 423-585-2685 or admissions@ws.edu.