Wills WSCC Award

Walters State Community College paused before a busy fall semester to honor distinguished faculty and staff members during its fall convocation on Monday. WSCC President Dr. Tony Miksa, left, presented the 2019 T. Henry Drinnon Administrator Award to Machela Worthington of Russellville, center, and Mark Wills of Greeneville. Worthington is coordinator of financial aid, and Wills is dean of the Niswonger Campus in Greeneville.

 Photo Special To The Sun