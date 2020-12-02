Beautiful music that soothes and comforts may be needed now more than any other time in modern history, and the Walters State Community College Choir is offering some of its best performances for everyone to view online, a press release from the college said.
Performances by ensembles and soloists are now featured on the Walters State YouTube page at www.youtube.com/waltersstatevideo. These videos are also being shared through Walters State social media platforms.
“Singing is such an expression of humanity, and the students and I are very thankful to be able to sing this semester,” said Laura Ritter, head of the college’s music and theater program. “For many of my students, choir is the only class they have on campus. It gives them a sense of belonging and engagement. No matter who you are or where you are from, choir is a chance to be part of something bigger than yourself.”
Ritter said rather than rehearsing online, the choir is meeting in small groups in large spaces and using social distancing and masks.
“I have five other instructors assisting me since we are splitting into small groups,” Ritter said. “They have been such a great team and have played a vital role in keeping our choir students together.”
Performing online has had some positive, unexpected benefits, the release said. More soloists can be featured and students can find creative ways to share their music. A recent video by students Austin Lloyd, Isaiah Crawford and Colby Hall put a creative dance spin on “Hello Song,” which is a special treat for the area’s children, the release said.
The choir will be posting videos throughout the semester. Ritter promises some special holiday music is in the works.