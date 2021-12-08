Walters State Community College donors Lena Holdway and her late husband, William “Ray” Holdway, have received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Philanthropy from the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) in recognition of their financial contributions to the college.
“Each year, the Tennessee Board of Regents recognizes an organization or individual that has given special assistance to a TBR institution with the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Philanthropy,” Cris Perkins, assistant vice chancellor for strategic management at TBR, said in presenting the award virtually at a recent meeting of the Walters State Foundation trustees.
“The Holdway family has and continues to foster countless acts of generosity to Walters State and to the students it serves,” he said.
William Holdway established a trust in September 1995 to benefit Walters State, a press release from the college said, and Walters State received an initial gift upon his passing in 1997. The trust was dissolved in 2019, resulting in the endowment of the William “Ray” and Lena Holdway Scholarship.
Lena Holdway began serving as a Walters State Foundation trustee in 2005, continuing the work initiated by her husband.
“Mr. Holdway believed that pouring support into others was always a wise investment, which is why he wanted to provide financial assistance to Walters State students,” said Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State. “Mr. Holdway believed that hard work and determination could provide a good living, but realized an education could provide more opportunities. Likewise, Mrs. Holdway has selflessly supported the mission of the college not only with her financial assistance, but also her time.”
The Holdways were married for 37 years. Lena Holdway retired following a 54-year career with Evans Office Supply. William Holdway spent most of his career as sales manager at Colboch Harley Davidson. He was known for his skills in restoring antique cars and trucks. Many sought his help diagnosing problems in older engines, according to the release.
The endowment is open for additional gifts. For information, contact Chris Cates, assistant vice president for college advancement at 423-585-2618 or chris.cates@ws.edu.