Students who have been admitted to Walters State Community College for the 2022-23 academic year may apply for scholarship funding through the Walters State Foundation.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 1.
The foundation offers almost $500,000 each year in scholarships funded by donations from individuals and businesses, a press release from Walters State said. Some scholarships are awarded based on academic achievement while others are based on financial need.
Scholarship funds are awarded in addition to aid received from Pell grants, Tennessee Promise, Tennessee Reconnect and the Tennessee Hope Lottery Scholarship, the release said. Funds can be applied to tuition, books, transportation costs and other education-related expenses.
The scholarship application can be found at https://www.ws.edu/financial-aid/types/scholarships/ws-scholarships/.
To apply, prospective students must first be admitted to the college. Those who have not yet completed this step may do so at https://www.ws.edu/senators-central/.
Contact the Walters State Financial Aid Office at 423-585-6811 for help with questions about financial aid or available scholarships.