The Distinguished Faculty Award was given to, from left, Kelsey Solomon, assistant professor of English, and Suzanne Stephens, interim assistant dean for behavioral and social sciences; department head for history, geography and political science; and associate professor of history. Solomon lives in Morristown and Stephens is from Greeneville. The college honored outstanding faculty and staff during its 2022 fall convocation.
Distinguished Support Staff Awards were given to, from left, Cynthia Gilland, information processing specialist, and Cindy Hodge, custodian. Gilland works at the Niswonger Campus and lives in Greeneville. Hodge lives in Rutledge and works at the Morristown Campus.
The Distinguished Faculty Award was given to, from left, Kelsey Solomon, assistant professor of English, and Suzanne Stephens, interim assistant dean for behavioral and social sciences; department head for history, geography and political science; and associate professor of history. Solomon lives in Morristown and Stephens is from Greeneville. The college honored outstanding faculty and staff during its 2022 fall convocation.
Photos Special To The Sun
Distinguished Support Staff Awards were given to, from left, Cynthia Gilland, information processing specialist, and Cindy Hodge, custodian. Gilland works at the Niswonger Campus and lives in Greeneville. Hodge lives in Rutledge and works at the Morristown Campus.