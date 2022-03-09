Walters State Community College has been named a silver level Military Friendly College for the 2022-23 school year.
The college recently opened a new veterans center, offering a game room and private study space, on its Morristown Campus, a press release from the college said. The process of applying for educational benefits has also been streamlined, and the Walters State Foundation now offers scholarships dedicated to veterans.
“We are committed to the success of our students who have served their country or are serving now,” said Dr. Tony Miksa, president of the college. “I am very proud that we moved from a bronze designation to a silver designation, which puts us in the top 30% of colleges in our category. We are constantly looking for new ways to serve veterans.”
Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Institutions named to a silver status are ranked within 30% of the survey’s top 10 colleges and universities, the release said.
The 2021-2022 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.
“Schools that achieve this designation show true commitment and dedication in their efforts,” said Kayla Lopez, national director of Military Partnerships and Military Friendly.
For information on using educational benefits or enrolling at Walters State as a veteran, contact Jason Wilder, coordinator of veterans services, at Jason.Wilder@ws.edu or 423-585-6896.