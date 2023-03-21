The Walters State Division of Workforce Training will offer the following noncredit classes in April: general industry OSHA training, parenting and divorce, Microsoft Excel, and welding.
Parenting and Divorce is offered through Zoom videoconferencing software from 5:30-9:30 p.m. April 4 or April 18. The cost is $60. This course meets the course requirement for divorcing couples with children in Tennessee. The classes teaches valuable communications skills and will make the divorce process less traumatic for everyone, especially children.
Microsoft Excel 2016 Level 2 will be held April 12, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The cost is $150. This course builds on the skills and concepts taught in Microsoft Excel 2016 Level 1. Students will learn how to use multiple worksheets and workbooks, and more advanced formatting options. Students can take the class on the Morristown or Niswonger campus or take it from anywhere via Zoom.
At the Niswonger Campus, OSHA #511: Standards for General Industry Training meets April 3-6, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The cost is $800. This course covers basic policies of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, including OSHA policies, procedures, and standards. A copy of the 29 CFR 1910 General Industry Standards is included with the registration fee.
Participants must successfully pass a written exam at the end of the course. This is one of two classes required to become authorized to teach 10-hour and 30-hour OSHA classes. For those interested in becoming authorized to teach OSHA 10-hour and 30-hour General Industry classes, the OSHA #511 course is one of two prerequisites for the OSHA #501 Trainer Course for General Industry.
At the WSCC Workforce Training Building, Greeneville, Welding Level 2, MIG Welding will meet Tuesdays April 25-May 23, 4-8 p.m. The cost is $279. This hands-on class teaches the basics of gas metal arc (MIG) welding, including equipment, materials and skills. The process is used extensively and can be highly productive. This class also covers welding safety. This course places an emphasis on understanding process variables and developing basic skills. All exercises are self-paced.
For more information or to register for a class, contact Kellie Hendrix at kellie.hendrix@ws.edu or 423-798-7988.