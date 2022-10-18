The Walters State Division of Workforce Training will offer noncredit classes in welding and Microsoft Excel during November. The state-mandated Parenting and Divorce classes will also be offered online.
Welding Level 1 (Stick Welding) meets 4-8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Nov. 9-Dec. 6, at the Walters State Workforce Training Building in Greeneville. The cost is $279.
Students will learn the basics of the Shielded Metal Arc Welding (Stick) process. This is one of the most widely used processes in the construction and maintenance fields.
Skills learned can easily be applied to other welding processes. An emphasis is placed on understanding variables and basic skills. This class is self-paced, hands-on training. For new welders, this class provides basic skills. Experienced welders will build upon their existing skills.
Microsoft Excel 2016, Level 1, will be offered 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Nov. 9. The cost is $150.
This can be taken on the Morristown or Niswonger Campus in Greeneville. It can also be taken online via the ZOOM online platform.
Instructor-led courses are streamed via the Zoom videoconferencing software. Students will learn how to create, save and modify Excel documents, formatting tips, use formulas, create functions and work with page layout features. Students will also learn some of the key differences between Microsoft Excel 2016 and previous versions.
Parenting and Divorce will be offered on Nov. 15, 5:30-9:30 p.m. The cost is $60.
This class meets the court requirement for parents divorcing in Tennessee. Learn how to co-parent through better communications. Tools learned in this workshop will make the divorce process less traumatic for all, especially children.
Participants receive a certificate of completion. This class is offered online using the Zoom videoconferencing platform.