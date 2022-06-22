High school students can try out a lucrative career field – welding – at a special four-day camp this summer at the Workforce Training Solutions Building in Greeneville.
The camp is organized by Walters State Community College and funded through a grant with from the Niswonger Stem LD program, a press release from the college said.
The camp meets 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. July 18-21.
Students will receive 20 hours of training in gas metal arc (MiG) welding and shielded metal arc (stick) welding, according to the release.
The camp is open to rising high school freshmen through seniors. The cost is $199.
Students will also have to chance to try out some other careers through virtual reality goggles, the release said.
“This camp will introduce students to two very common welding processes,” Dr. Anita Ricker, assistant dean of the college’s Division of Workforce Training, said. “This camp is a hands-on camp with time spent every day in the welding lab with an emphasis on safety.”
No previous experience is required, and students will actually learn the basic skills used in welding, the release said. The class also introduces students to equipment and industry standards.
For more information or to register for the camp, contact Kellie Hendrix at Kellie.Hendrix@ws.edu or 423-798-7988.