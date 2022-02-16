Walters State Community College’s Ranch Rodeo, part of an event management class for agriculture students at the college, will be Saturday, 7 p.m. at the Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center in White Pine.
A press release from Walters State said events will include cow hide racing, team roping, wild cow milking, cowgirl barrel race, chute dogging and calf doctoring and branding. For children there will be a calf ribbon chase for ages 5-10 and a stick horse race for ages 2-4, and families can participate in an egg toss.
Through planning events such as the Ranch Rodeo and Winter Horse Series, students gain experience working with industry businesses and leaders throughout the region. Such annual events have raised more than $100,000 in scholarship funds, according to the release.
Tickets will be available at the door for $10 for adults and $5 for students aged 7-17. Children aged 6 and under can enter free.
For more information contact Misty Peters, associate professor of agriculture, at 423-585-2663 or Misty.Peters@ws.edu.