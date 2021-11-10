Spring 2022 registration at Walters State Community College is underway for classes beginning Jan. 18, according to a news release from the university.
Greeneville’s Niswonger campus is one of several options for in-person classes, and the college also offers courses online and in hybrid formats. In addition to Greeneville, Walters State has campuses in Morristown, Sevierville, Tazewell and Newport.
Walters State offers more than 150 programs of study. Two-year associate degrees prepare students to transfer to four-year colleges or universities, and associate of applied science degrees and technical certificates prepare students for the workforce immediately after graduation, the release said.
The first fee payment deadline is Jan. 12. Payment plans are available, and many students receive financial assistance.
Prospective students can apply for admission at www.ws.edu/admissions/. For more information, call 423-585-2685 or email senatorscentral@ws.edu.
Returning students can register through MYWS after meeting with an academic advisor. Returning students should email their academic advisor or the Student Success Advising Center at student.success@ws.edu or 423-318-2337 to schedule an advising appointment.