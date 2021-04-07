Young drivers may register for one of three free interactive driving classes offered online by Walters State Community College through a grant from State Farm.
According to a press release from the college, “Alive at 25” is an interactive driving class designed to teach the importance of personal responsibility and decision-making skills for drivers ages 15-24. Students may take the class before having a driver’s license.
“Drivers between the ages of 15-24 are more likely than anyone else to be killed in a motor vehicle accident,” said Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton, coordinator of youth programs in the college’s Division of Workforce Training, which offers a variety of noncredit courses. “Alive at 25 focuses on behavior, judgment, decision making and consequences. This class provides tools for making positive choices.”
The class will be taught by retired operations manager for the Morristown Police Department Gary Lowe via Zoom. Lowe has 37 years of experience in law enforcement, the release said.
Sessions are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on April 10, 17 or 24.
Visit https://ws.edu/workforce-training/youth/driver-safety/default.shtm for additional information or contact Cardwell-Hampton at Nicole.Cardwell-Hampton@ws.edu 423-585-6756.