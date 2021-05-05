Walters State Community College theater performances usually shine a bright spotlight on talented students who take to the stage.
This year, the theater production is spotlighting two student playwrights – Lennon Sandifer and Brian Moradel – with the premiere of two original works, a press release from the college said. Both are science fiction works and combined become “Day of the Clones.”
The plays can be viewed on the Walters State YouTube channel May 5-7, the release said.
“We have workshopped these plays all semester,” said TJ Kent, director of the productions and assistant professor of theater. “These are not full productions of the plays, but rather staged readings of condensed versions.”
In Sandifer’s “Rockaburlesque,” the release said, cloning is accepted and widespread. Charlie discovers he is the clone of a famous musician. He then visits the title club, a place in Texas where clones of famous musician perform. Another club in town threatens to throw a wrench into Charlie’s plans and he is forced to make a choice between his life and the life that has been thrust upon him.
Moradel’s “Afterlife” focuses on a workaholic scientist who overcomes a string of failed experiments with a breakthrough in the field of human cloning, according to the release. He realizes that he can bring back people who passed early, but at what cost? The scientist, Django, wrestles with the moral and practical ramifications of his work while finding his own humanity.
The play includes students Britney Newman, Daniel Johnson, Reagan Davis, Zach Byrd, Ethan Couch, Dylan Lyle, Hannah McCarter and Matthew Dunn. Also featured are Kathleen Buttolph, adjunct instructor, and community members Wes Downing and Diva Ressler.
There is no charge for watching the video, the release said.