Walters State Community College will host the 11th Annual East Tennessee Literacy Conference on Sept. 28 on the Morristown Campus, according to a press release from the college.
The cost is $75, the release said, and the conference will be in-person with social distance requirements observed.
The workshop is a collaboration between Walters State, the Mid-East Regional P-16 Council and the Mossy Creek Literacy Council.
This year’s conference theme is “Read Like a Writer,” and Dr. Lester L. Laminack is the keynote speaker. The co-author of “Reading to Make a Difference” and “Bullying Hurts: Teaching Kindness through Read Aloud,” Laminack encourages teachers to “flipside” to move students closer to the writer’s insights, the release said. He has also written critically acclaimed children’s books including “The King of Bees” and “Three Hens and a Peacock,” the release said.
Laminack is professor emeritus at Western Carolina University, and he speaks about writing and reading to groups across the United States. His appearance is sponsored by Scholastic Education.
Guest speakers include Patty McGee and Dr. Michael Shoulders.
McGee is an educator, author and consultant who has shared her passion for literacy all over the world, the release said. She is the 2002 recipient of the Milken Educator Award. Her books include “Writer’s Workshop Made Simple: Seven Essentials for Every Classroom” and “Feedback That Moves Writers Forward.” She is also the creator of “Grammar Study Micro Workshop,” an educational system that empowers writers through grammar, according to the release. McGee’s appearance is sponsored by Benchmark Education.
Shoulders is a retired federal programs supervisor for Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools. His “D is for Drum,” which offers an A-Z introduction to Native American cultures, was named the Social Studies Book of the Year in 2008. His most recent works include “The Legend of the Christmas Pickle” and “Crossing the Deadline.”
Breakout sessions include “Four Keys to Promote the Love of Reading,” “When Books Become Best Friends,” and “Mighty Mentor Texts: Getting Mileage Out of a Few Beloved Reads.”
The conference runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants will receive a PDP Certificate worth 6 hours. The format of the campus is subject to change based on CDC guidelines.
For more information or to register, contact Tammy Wells at 423-585-6899 or Tammy.Wells@ws.edu.