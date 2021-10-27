Those interested in a health care career can learn how to be part of a growing field during a virtual open house on Thursday hosted by Walters State Community College.
The open house will focus on the health programs offered by Walters State, which include degrees and certificates leading to careers in health information management, medical coding, medical insurance, nursing, occupational and physical therapy, pharmacy and surgical technology and respiratory care, a press release from the college said.
Programs may take up to three years, allowing one year for general education and prerequisite classes such as anatomy and physiology, the release said, or they can take as little as a couple of semesters. A licensed practical nurse with all the needed general education classes can complete the registered nursing program in three semesters, according to the release.
Faculty and student representatives will be available during the open house on Thursday to discuss each program, the application process and what to expect as a student.
“The need for different allied health professionals continues to grow. Walters State has always stepped up to meet those demands. While the pay varies greatly by job and location, these fields offer good wages,” said Marty Rucker, dean of health programs at Walters State.
The demand for graduates of these programs is expected to grow, according to information compiled by area development districts. Nursing, occupational therapy assistants, respiratory therapists, physical therapy assistants and surgical technologists are expected to be in highest demands among all occupations, the release said.
No security code is needed to log into the event on the Zoom videoconferencing platform. Join at this link: https://zoom.us/j/718539495.
For more information, contact Jennifer Lawson, an occupational therapist and assistant professor in the occupational therapist program, at 423-798-7972 or Jennifer.Lawson@ws.edu.