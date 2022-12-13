The Walters State Division of Workforce Development will offer noncredit courses in welding, OSHA training and parenting and divorce during January.
The new Certified Supervisor course will begin Jan. 17. This course meets 2-5 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 17 through April 11 at the Walters State Niswonger Campus. The class may also be completed through the videoconferencing platform TEAMS. The cost is $1,200. This class covers planning, objectives, leading and motivating, quality control, problem solving, ethical decision-making skills, managing diversity, customer service, communications, accounting and finance.
Parenting and Divorce Online meets through the videoconferencing platform Zoom. Courses are planned 5:30-9:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 and on Jan. 24. The cost is $60. This course meets the state course requirement for divorcing parents. Learn how to continue co-parenting children while no longer a couple. This course will improve communication within the family and make the process less traumatic on all family members, especially children.
Microsoft Excel Level 1 meets 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 18. The cost is $125. Learn how to create and edit Excel documents, explore formatting tips, create formulas, enter functions, and work with page layout features. This class also compares Microsoft Excel 2016 with previous versions. This class meets on the college’s Niswonger and Morristown campuses. Classes are though the videoconferencing platform ZOOM.
OSHA 10-Hour Training will be offered twice in January: Jan. 18-19 at the Claiborne County Campus and Jan. 25-26 at the Walters State Advanced Workforce Training Building in Greeneville. The class meets 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The cost is $199. This course teaches construction industry safety and health standards. This course is designed for construction workers and others covered by OSHA 29 CFR 1926. Topics include the OSHA Focus Four Hazards, personal protective and lifesaving equipment, health hazards in construction and excavation, scaffolds, stairways and ladders, and hazards in working with power tools.
Welding Level 2 (MIG Welding) introduces students to shop practices, equipment, materials and skills related to Gas Metal Arc Welding, also known as MIG welding. This is used extensively in the manufacturing industry and is a highly productive method. This class is a self-paced, hands-on course emphasizing focus, practice and safety. The class meets Jan. 24-Feb. 21 on Tuesdays 4-8 p.m. The cost is $279.