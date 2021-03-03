Walters State Community College and Westgate Smoky Mountains Resort & Water Park have announced a partnership, establishing paid apprenticeships for engineering and housekeeping employees.
Under the program, made possible with a grant from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, each apprentice will receive training from an experienced mentor or master craftsman, a press release from the college said. They attend noncredit and credit programs at Walters State, then at the end of the training period, the apprentice receives a nationally recognized credential.
“Several members of the team applied and were chosen to begin the apprenticeship program,” said Bernadette McCann, regional director of team member services for Westgate Resorts. “From basic maintenance skills to welding, our team members have been able to improve their general knowledge while also preparing for opportunities to advance their careers at Westgate. Walters State has delivered a fun learning opportunity to our valued team members.”
Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State, said he hopes to see more partnerships between the college and local businesses.
“We at Walters State are excited to help more companies use apprenticeships as valuable training and employment tools. One of our primary missions is to meet the workforce needs of local industry and business and the apprenticeship program is a great way to do that,” Miksa said. “Westgate Resorts was actually one of the first organizations to work with us. I’ve met some of the apprentices, and I am very impressed with their enthusiasm and progress.”
For companies interested in starting an apprenticeship program, the process is streamlined, the release said.
“We first meet with employees to see what the needs are. We look how we might be able to meet those needs within the apprenticeship framework provided by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development guidelines,” said Dr. Anita Ricker, assistant dean of workforce training.
Sixty apprentices are currently enrolled in programs developed by Walters State, according to the release.
For more information on beginning an apprenticeship program, contact Ricker at Anita.Ricker@ws.edu.
For information on employment opportunities at Westgate Smoky Mountains Resort & Water Park, call 865-430-4800, extension 84850.