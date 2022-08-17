A Walters State staff member has completed a yearlong program designed to increase diversity in higher education leadership.
Deidre’ Kyle, director of student success and recruitment at Walters State’s Niswonger Campus in Greeneville, was one of 17 faculty and staff members from across Tennessee to complete the Maxine Smith Fellows Program, according to a press release from the college.
The Maxine Smith Fellows Program is administered by the Tennessee Board of Regents Office of Organizational Effectiveness. The program’s goal is to increase diversity in the faculty and senior leadership at Tennessee public higher education institutions, the release said. Class members meet monthly for professional development, training and collaborative-based project opportunities.
In addition to professional development, the program stimulates increased collaboration among institutions, development of a statewide network for program participants, and an overall increase in the diversity of ideas, thoughts and experiences within senior leadership ranks at Tennessee public higher education institutions, according to the release.
Kyle joined the Walters State staff as a temporary, part-time financial aid assistant in 2000. She worked full-time in admissions and financial aid before her current position, the release said. She is a graduate of Southeast Community College in Kentucky. She earned her B.A. in business administration from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and earned an M.B.A. from Milligan College.
The Maxine Smith Fellows Program Class of 2022 is the 15th cohort. The program’s name honors the late Maxine A. Smith, a longtime civil rights leader and a member of the Tennessee Board of Regents from 1994 to 2006.