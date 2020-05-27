Youth Builders of Greeneville, Inc. has announced the recipients of its scholarship awards for 2020.
A group of community volunteers, Youth Builders offers scholarship awards every year to seniors at the high schools in Greeneville and Greene County. Each of the scholarship awards are $1,500 and Youth Builders raises the funds each year through a variety of activities, according to a press release from Youth Builders announcing this year’s winners.
The recipients of the these scholarship awards are chosen on the basis of academic performance, community service, school attendance, and an essay, among other criteria. Three award winners for 2020 were introduced at a Youth Builders’ presentation on May 16 at the Greeneville/Greene County Library. Applications were received from all high schools.
At Greeneville High School, Youth Builders funds a scholarship award named for the primary founder of the group, the late Louise Wylie Milligan, and two scholarships were offered to students at any of the four high schools in Greene County.
Ainsley Freeman is the Louise Wylie Milligan Scholarship Award recipient for 2020. Freeman has received numerous academic awards as an AP scholar and in English and chemistry throughout her high school career. Her community service activities have been vast, varied, and far reaching even to Puerto Rico to build houses, the announcement said. Freeman plans to attend University of Tennessee, Knoxville in the fall.
Aubrey Horner, a 2020 graduate of West Greene High School, has been named the winner of one of two scholarships Youth Builders offers to Greene County high school students. Horner has received many awards focused on her achievement in the academic areas of science, mathematics, and English. She has also been recognized at the state level of FBLA and TMTA mathematics competitions over three years, the release said. She volunteered at Takoma Regional Hospital, Gifts for Kids, and Youth Council, and she was involved with TN Tomorrow, and Tusculum University Talent Search throughout high school, the announcement said. Horner plans to attend University of Tennessee, Knoxville in the fall.
Seth Pierce is the second recipient from Greene County. He has been recognized for his engineering success at the University of Tennessee Tickle College, and he was awarded numerous tennis and band honors, the announcement said. Pierce has been active with community service activities with the Greene County Youth Council and Baileyton United Methodist Church and has worked in various jobs throughout high school. In the fall, Pierce plans to attend University of Tennessee at Knoxville.
Youth Builders of Greeneville, founded in 1946, is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization serving the children of Greeneville and Greene County in many ways. The group maintains a commitment to promote the welfare of children and youth in home, school, church, and community as well as contribute needful services to the community as a whole, the release said.
For more information on how to volunteer with Youth Builders, join as a member, or make a donation, visit the group’s Facebook page.