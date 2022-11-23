Addition To Chuckey Elementary School Honor Roll Nov 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following students have earned academic honors for the first nine weeks grading period at Chuckey Elementary School. They were inadvertently left off the list submitted by the school.A Honor RollThird grade - Riley Johnson, Liam Watts, Emily WillisB Honor RollThird grade - Sullivan Cullen, Avery Martin, Landon Shelton Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Honor Roll Chuckey Elementary School Student School Grading Honor List Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Greeneville Freshman Thompson Dazzles In Varsity Debut Roberts Furniture Changing Owners, Keeping Traditions TSSAA Announces New Region Alignments Region 1-2A, 1-3A Football Awards Announced GIRLS PREP ROUNDUP: Lady Huskies Playing In Bailey’s Memory