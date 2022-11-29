Camp Creek Elementary School First Nine Weeks Honor Roll Nov 29, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following students at Camp Creek Elementary School have earned academic honors for the first nine weeks grading period.A Honor RollThird Grade - Jordan Davis, Jaycelyn Hooper, Savannah MurphyFourth Grade - Alexis CutlipFifth Grade - Anzlee Adams, Madelin Darnell, Kenzie Fields, Easton Hendrickson, Neylan Hooper, Kason Justice, Serenity Lady, Kian McAmis, Maleah Mcghee, Emma Ricker, Braelynne Seaton, Sofiya Shull, Rylee Southerland, Isabella Spontak, Holden TolliverB Honor RollThird Grade - Channing Babb, Grayson Davis, Asher Delargy, Wyatt Doran, Joanna East, Braylen Freshour, Tinsley Gosnell, Cameron Haire, Reagan Johnson, Levi Lowe, Nataysia Parton, James Ratliff, Paislee Russell, Trintyn Seaton, Benjamin WaddellFourth Grade - Alaina Blankenship, Savannah Davenport, Lacy Dean, Melody Dugger, Grayson Greer, Robert Gutierrez, Abbot Hopton, Ariah Jaynes, Maylee Magar, Bryson Mynatt, Julianne Thornburg, Elisabeth WhiteFifth Grade - Braxton Ailshie, Adrian Bobadilla, Aiden Boyd, Addison Castle, Kinzlee Darnell, Sophia Effler, Paris Evans, Wyott Farr, Jesse Fellers, Johnathan Hamilton, Domanik Jackson, Aaliyah Proffitt, Genera Renteria- Coleman, Bryce Roff-Lafrance, Isabella Sauceman, Makenna Shaw, Brayden Shelton, Brayden Wilson Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fifth Grade Honor Roll Fourth Grade School Jesse Fellers Coleman Johnathan Hamilton Sophia Effler Student Camp Creek Elementary School Grading Honor Week Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Report: Multiple Items Shoplifted From Walmart Roberts Furniture Changing Owners, Keeping Traditions Long-Time Kingsley Avenue FWB Pastor Announces Retirement Barber Shop Feeds Tusculum Student Athletes Tennessee woman restores dozens of antique sewing machines