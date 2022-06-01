Chuckey Elementary School Fourth Nine Weeks Honor Roll Jun 1, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following students at Chuckey Elementary School achieved academic honors for the fourth nine weeks grading period.A Honor RollThird grade - Halle Banner, Peyton Caldwell, Adam Childers, Piper Dayton, Miana Hensley, Addison Jeffers, Colton Miller, Annie Myers, Jullien Overstreet, Isaiah Stout, Adelyn Tipton, Vanessa Vazquez, Zander WardFourth grade - Trey Andies, Cooper Broyles, Carder Chapman, Jaccoby Dickerson, Avery MillerFifth grade - Noah Foster, Anthony VazquezB Honor RollThird grade - Tenley Ball, Noah Cutshall-Bowers, Rylan Haynes, Isabella Kelly, Anyiah Miller, Alyssa Neumann, Eli Perkins, Parker Powell, Elijah Rush, Waylin SladeFourth grade - Brooke Castle, Ivy Guy, Alex Jackson, Shakota Jennings, Austin Jones, Kayden Parker, Isaac Prim, Zetta Schultz, Eliza Szczepan, Ryleigh Smith, Brooklynn Tolley, Alyssa WhelchelFifth grade - Journey Ansbro-Christian, Zoey D’Andrea, Scarlett Backus, Athena Davis, America Flores, Caleb Hendrick, Avery Parkey, Bentley Partin, Keeley Stansel, Channing White Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now GHS Principal Martin McDonald Resigns Greene Residents On Board Cruise Ship That Caught Fire JUCO World Series Passes On Sale Chuckey-Doak's Fletcher To Play Baseball At Milligan Brumley's Chef Celebrates Spring With New Menu Selections Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.