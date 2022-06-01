The following students at Chuckey Elementary School achieved academic honors for the fourth nine weeks grading period.

A Honor Roll

Third grade - Halle Banner, Peyton Caldwell, Adam Childers, Piper Dayton, Miana Hensley, Addison Jeffers, Colton Miller, Annie Myers, Jullien Overstreet, Isaiah Stout, Adelyn Tipton, Vanessa Vazquez, Zander Ward

Fourth grade - Trey Andies, Cooper Broyles, Carder Chapman, Jaccoby Dickerson, Avery Miller

Fifth grade - Noah Foster, Anthony Vazquez

B Honor Roll

Third grade - Tenley Ball, Noah Cutshall-Bowers, Rylan Haynes, Isabella Kelly, Anyiah Miller, Alyssa Neumann, Eli Perkins, Parker Powell, Elijah Rush, Waylin Slade

Fourth grade - Brooke Castle, Ivy Guy, Alex Jackson, Shakota Jennings, Austin Jones, Kayden Parker, Isaac Prim, Zetta Schultz, Eliza Szczepan, Ryleigh Smith, Brooklynn Tolley, Alyssa Whelchel

Fifth grade - Journey Ansbro-Christian, Zoey D’Andrea, Scarlett Backus, Athena Davis, America Flores, Caleb Hendrick, Avery Parkey, Bentley Partin, Keeley Stansel, Channing White

