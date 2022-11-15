Chuckey Elementary School Honor Roll Nov 15, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following students at Chuckey Elementary School have earned academic honors for the first nine weeks grading period.A Honor RollThird grade - Rylee Bowman, Emerie Douthat, Colton Finch, Mason Green, William Hoxie, Isabella Kinnick, Olivia McCall, Mila WilderFourth grade - Tenley Ball, Brianna Baker, Peyton Caldwell, Adam Childers, Piper Dayton, Rylan Haynes, Addison Jeffers, Piper Maynard, Anyiah Miller, Colton Miller, Annie Myers, Jullien Overstreet, Eli Perkins, Parker Powell, Evan Rostron, Elijah Rush, Isaiah Stout, Addie Tipton, Vanessa Vazquez, Zander WardFifth grade - Trey Andies, Cooper Broyles, Carder Chapman, Austin Jones, Avery Miller, Kayden Parker, Tyelor Snyder, and Brooklynn TolleyB Honor RollThird grade - Dominic Backus, Lily Bogart, Abagail Bolton, Jaxson Hendrick, Eli Higgins, Baylee Jarrett, Titus Murray, Paxton Nelson, Brylee Raines, Bryson Southerland, Brody Szczepan, Anthony Trejo, Victoria WintersFourth grade - Halle Banner, Noah Cutshall-Bowers, Michael Dyson, Daucie Ellis, Derek Gilliam, Miana Hensley, Isabella Kelly, Alyssa Neumann, Taylor Shelton, Waylin Slade, Drake Thompson, Khai Vides, Ashton WhiteFifth grade - Brooke Castle, Ivy Guy, Cooper Hicks, Shakota Jennings, Sophia Laws, Dylan McGee, Brody Myers, Isaac Prim, Ryleigh Smith, and Eliza Szczepan Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fifth Grade Honor Roll Hick School Brody Myers Sophia Laws Dylan Mcgee Chuckey Elementary School Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Cajun Restaurant Open In Mosheim 3 Juveniles Charged In Connection With Greeneville Homicide Mosheim Police Implement LiDAR Camera System 1 Killed Early Sunday In Chuckey Pike Crash DCS Worker, 2nd Adult Charged With Child Abuse/Neglect