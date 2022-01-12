The following students at Chuckey Elementary School have achieved academic honors for the second nine weeks grading period.
A Honor Roll
Third grade - Tenley Ball, Peyton Caldwell, Adam Childers, Piper Dayton, Miana Hensley, Addison Jeffers, Colton Miller, Annie Myers, Jullien Overstreet, Elijah Rush, Isaiah Stout, Adelyn Tipton, Zander Ward
Fourth grade - Cooper Broyles, Carder Chapman
Fifth grade - Noah Foster, Anthony Vazquez, Channing White
B Honor Roll
Third grade - Garret Cutshall-Bowers, Derek Gilliam, Rylan Haynes, Isabella Kelly, Piper Maynard, Anyiah Miller, Levi Myers, Alyssa Neumann, Eli Perkins, Vanessa Vazquez, Aston White
Fourth grade - Teddy Andies, Jaccoby Dickerson, Ivy Guy, Cooper Hicks, Dylan McGee, Avery Miller, Brody Myers, Skyler Nelson, Zetta Schultz
Fifth grade - Journey Ansbro Christian, Scarlett Backus, Zoey D’Andrea, Athena Davis, Isabella Dearing, America Flores, Caleb Hendrick, Maci House, Khloe Knight, Adellena Moya, Avery Parkey, Bentley Partin, Seren Wellington