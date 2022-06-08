Highland Elementary Fourth Nine Weeks Honor Roll Jun 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following students at Highland Elementary School achieved academic honors for the fourth nine weeks grading period.A Honor RollThird grade — Savannah Clemons, Maverick Dyer, Charlie Parham, Hannah RichardFourth grade — Ja’Farrah Freeman, Sapphyre JohnsonFifth grade — Kaydence Dyer, Sophie FroburgB Honor RollThird grade — Quinyona Adams, Melissa Cohen, Coleson Darnell, Destiny Dickerson, Landon Fair, Elijah Moreno Barahoma, Talon Sawyer, Cayden Turbyfill, Liam WallsFourth grade — Cali Ball, Briley Darnell, Zayden Gill, Liam Quade, Bentley Sawyer, Daunte Webb, Andrew WebberFifth grade — Brooklyn Clemons, Aia Coggins, Anaya Cohen, McKenzie Fuller, Karington Hamilton, A’daysha Johnson, Jamilethe Menchaca-Deloya, Erika Norton, Drayvin Resetz, James Reynolds, Evan Sanchez, Lily Steelman, America Zapata Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Honor Roll Student School Grading Highland Elementary School Fifth Grade Honor Week Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now GHS Principal Martin McDonald Resigns Vehicular Homicide Charges Filed In Connection With 2021 Crash Motorcyclist Injured In Crash With Car Mosheim Fun Days Returns June 4 With Slew Of Activities Mosheim Fun Days A Shining Success Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.