The following students at Highland Elementary School achieved academic honors for the fourth nine weeks grading period.

A Honor Roll

Third grade — Savannah Clemons, Maverick Dyer, Charlie Parham, Hannah Richard

Fourth grade — Ja’Farrah Freeman, Sapphyre Johnson

Fifth grade — Kaydence Dyer, Sophie Froburg

B Honor Roll

Third grade — Quinyona Adams, Melissa Cohen, Coleson Darnell, Destiny Dickerson, Landon Fair, Elijah Moreno Barahoma, Talon Sawyer, Cayden Turbyfill, Liam Walls

Fourth grade — Cali Ball, Briley Darnell, Zayden Gill, Liam Quade, Bentley Sawyer, Daunte Webb, Andrew Webber

Fifth grade — Brooklyn Clemons, Aia Coggins, Anaya Cohen, McKenzie Fuller, Karington Hamilton, A’daysha Johnson, Jamilethe Menchaca-Deloya, Erika Norton, Drayvin Resetz, James Reynolds, Evan Sanchez, Lily Steelman, America Zapata

Trending Recipe Videos