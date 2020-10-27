The following students at Highland Elementary School have achieved academic honors for the first nine weeks grading period.

A Honor Roll 

Third grade - Brennan Franklin, Zayden Gill, Molly Land

Fourth grade - Aia Coggins, Sophie Froburg, Kali Parham, James Reynolds

Fifth grade - Elijah Anderson, Kayden Bowers, Daisy Davis, Taesean Elliott, Ruby Froburg, Allena Livingston, Caleb Payne, Briley Reynolds, Camdyn Weems

B Honor Roll

Third grade - Cali Ball, Sapphyre Johnson, Liam Quade, Bentley Sawyer, Andrew Webber

Fifth grade - Addison Carter, Daniel Caruthers, Skylar Davis, Amir Knight, Evelyn Lane, Kinlea Thomas, Shyanne Wines

