The following students at Highland Elementary School have achieved academic honors for the first nine weeks grading period.
A Honor Roll
Third grade - Brennan Franklin, Zayden Gill, Molly Land
Fourth grade - Aia Coggins, Sophie Froburg, Kali Parham, James Reynolds
Fifth grade - Elijah Anderson, Kayden Bowers, Daisy Davis, Taesean Elliott, Ruby Froburg, Allena Livingston, Caleb Payne, Briley Reynolds, Camdyn Weems
B Honor Roll
Third grade - Cali Ball, Sapphyre Johnson, Liam Quade, Bentley Sawyer, Andrew Webber
Fifth grade - Addison Carter, Daniel Caruthers, Skylar Davis, Amir Knight, Evelyn Lane, Kinlea Thomas, Shyanne Wines