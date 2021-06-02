The following students at Highland Elementary School have achieved academic honors for the fourth nine weeks grading period.
A Honor Roll
Third grade - Sapphyre Johnson
Fourth grade - Aia Coggins, Kaydence Dyer, A’daysha Johnson, James Reynolds
Fifth grade - Elijah Anderson, Avery Blanton-Murphy, Kayden Bowers, Daniel Caruthers, Ruby Froburg, Haylee Johnson, Amir Knight, Evie Lane, Caleb Payne, Briley Reynolds, Jaina Robbins, Makya Smith, Camdyn Weems
B Honor Roll
Third grade - Cali Ball, Ja’Farrah Freeman, Molly Land, Nolan Moffitt, Bentley Sawyer, Daunte Webb, Andrew Webber
Fourth grade - Brooklyn Clemons, Anaya Cohen, Sophie Froburg, McKenzie Fuller, Karington Hamilton, Jamiethe Menchaca-Deloya, Erika Norton, Kali Parham, Drayvin Resetz, Evan Sanchez, Gabi Zapata
Fifth grade - Douglas Blake, Addison Carter, Daizy Davis, Amaris Figueroa Ramirez, Riley Justice, Allena Livingston, Christy Ludwig, Emelin Valenzuela Palacios