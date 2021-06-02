The following students at Highland Elementary School have achieved academic honors for the fourth nine weeks grading period.

A Honor Roll

Third grade - Sapphyre Johnson

Fourth grade - Aia Coggins, Kaydence Dyer, A’daysha Johnson, James Reynolds

Fifth grade - Elijah Anderson, Avery Blanton-Murphy, Kayden Bowers, Daniel Caruthers, Ruby Froburg, Haylee Johnson, Amir Knight, Evie Lane, Caleb Payne, Briley Reynolds, Jaina Robbins, Makya Smith, Camdyn Weems

B Honor Roll

Third grade - Cali Ball, Ja’Farrah Freeman, Molly Land, Nolan Moffitt, Bentley Sawyer, Daunte Webb, Andrew Webber

Fourth grade - Brooklyn Clemons, Anaya Cohen, Sophie Froburg, McKenzie Fuller, Karington Hamilton, Jamiethe Menchaca-Deloya, Erika Norton, Kali Parham, Drayvin Resetz, Evan Sanchez, Gabi Zapata

Fifth grade - Douglas Blake, Addison Carter, Daizy Davis, Amaris Figueroa Ramirez, Riley Justice, Allena Livingston, Christy Ludwig, Emelin Valenzuela Palacios

Recommended for you