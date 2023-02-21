Highland Elementary School Second Nine Weeks Honor Roll Feb 21, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following students at Highland Elementary School earned academic honors for the second nine weeks grading period.A Honor RollFourth grade - Savannah ClemonsFifth grade - Briley Darnell, Ja’Farrah Freeman, Sapphyre Johnson, Amberlyn MornerA & B Honor RollThird grade - Braelyn Adams, Mikeyla Castro Rodriguez, Conner Grizzle, Piper Hypes, Serenity Morgan, Laytn Rentas Arroyo, Jared Santiago, Tylor Valenzuela CastroFourth grade - Quinyona Adams, Maverick Dyer, Jakyra Hamilton, Patrick Ramos-Vieyra, Davyn Rentas Arroyo, Elijah Moreno Barahoma, Hannah RichardFifth grade - Cali Ball, Andrehina Moreno Banegas, Aaliyah Ortiz, Bentley Sawyer, Daunte Webb Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now TBI Continues Investigation Into Officer-Involved Shooting Incident Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Celebrates Belk Outlet Food Truck Rally: 'A Great Place To Grab Food' Watauga Valley Railroad Sponsoring Spring Train Excursion Hull Family, 2 Local Banks Give $1 Million To Boys & Girls Club Building Campaign