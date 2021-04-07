The following students at Highland Elementary School have achieved academic honors for the third nine weeks grading period.
A Honor Roll
Third grade - Zayden Gill, Daunte Webb
Fourth grade - James Reynolds
Fifth grade - Elijah Anderson, Kayden Bowers, Addison Carter, Ruby Froburg, Haylee Johnson, Amir Knight, Caleb Payne, Briley Reynolds, Camdyn Weems
B Honor Roll
Third grade - Ja’Farrah Freeman
Fourth grade - Brooklyn Clemons, Sophie Froburg
Fifth grade - Avery Blanton-Murphy, Brian Cipriano-Alonso, Daizy Davis, Skylar Davis, Riley Justice, Allena Livingston, Christy Ludwig, Jaina Robbins, Makya Smith, Emelin Valenzuela Palacios, Shyanne Wines