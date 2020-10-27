The following students at McDonald Elementary School have achieved academic honors for the first nine weeks grading period. 

A Honor Roll 

Third grade - Mason Begines, Alex Gunter, Kane Guthridge, Marley Sharp, Archer Tippins

Fourth grade - Greyson Killion, Peyton Townsend

Fifth grade - Kylie Lougee

B Honor Roll 

Third grade - Kellan Garson, Tyler Glasscock, Kylie Kirk, Shaeleigh McClanahan, Justin McGhee, Kaelyn Rogers, Aiden Whitmer

Fourth grade - Kaitlynn Norris, Audrey Solomon, Mason Underwood

Fifth grade - Jasmine Bunch, Luke Heck, Addison Killion, Brayson Majors, Brayden Reedy

