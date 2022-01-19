The following students at McDonald Elementary School have achieved academic honors for the second nine weeks grading period.
A Honor Roll
Third grade - Gunner Harmon, Blakelea Kerney, Durham Tippins, Kaidence Whitmer, Leah Whitmer, Joseph Marshall, Dylan Pearson, Tuffer Townsend
Fourth grade - Alex Gunter, Archer Tippins, Nathan Pierce
Fifth grade - Maci Dyer, Kaitlynn Norris, Lukas Winstead
B Honor Roll
Third grade - Trinity Holland, Hailey Ricker, Micah Shiflet, Kimberly Church, Nevaeh Dill, Brooklyn Wines
Fourth grade - Mason Begines, Kellan Garson, Kylie Kirk, Hudson Lawson, Aiden Whitmer, Kane Guthridge, Caden Jones, Cody Knight, Justin McGhee, William Nichols, Chloe Reed, Marley Sharp
Fifth grade - Noah Lange, Peyton Townsend, Audrey Solomon