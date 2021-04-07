The following students at McDonald Elementary School have achieved academic honors for the third nine weeks grading period.
A Honor Roll
Third grade - Alex Gunter, Archer Tippins, Tyler Glasscock, Shaeleigh McClanahan, Milly Harmon, Mason Begines
Fourth grade - Maci Dyer, Greyson Killion, Noah Lange, Kaitlynn Norris, Elizabeth Rucker
Fifth grade - Addi Kate Killion, Brayden Reedy , Jasmine Bunch, Gage Dyer, Kylie Lougee
B Honor Roll
Third grade - Kellan Garson, Lucy Howlett, Kylie Kirk, Alsysun Malone, Justin McGhee, Aaron Minix, William Nichols, Kaelyn Rogers, Marley Sharp, Aiden Whitmer, Kane Guthridge, Jaice Hurd, Cody Knight, Hudson Lawson, Bryson Mead, Miles Price, Chloe Reed, Nathan Pierce
Fourth grade - Jacob McClanahan, Nevaeh Rowe, Audrey Solomon
Fifth grade - Colt Daniels, Kylee Daniels, Brayson Majors, Lily Thomas, Savannah Banks, Nathaniel James, Priscilla Paxton