NGMS Fourth Nine Weeks Honor Roll Jun 1, 2022 2 hrs ago

The following students at North Greene Middle School achieved academic honors for the fourth nine weeks grading period.

A Honor Roll

Sixth grade — Jackson Berg, Erin Casteel, Hayden Cooter, Tara Neal, Emma Pierce, Alston Richards, Teaganne Vakkur

Seventh grade — Ava Foster, Chelsey Johnson

Eighth grade — Mathew Bishop, Jackson Britton, Tyler Britton, Christian Cogdill, Thomas Darnell, Isaac Gaby, Eli Johnson, Owen Pierce, Cheyanne Nappi, Kinslee Sauceman

B Honor Roll

Sixth grade — Ben Barkley, Troy Cornett, Layla Dawson, Kadynce Deweese, Kinlea Eastep, Abby Franklin, Josie Graham, Chance Hodges, Ava Hughes, Isla Hurd, Maria Justice, Chloe Keys, Emma Grace Meadows, Kristi Owens, Payten Smith, Heidi Trentham, Emma West Brewer

Seventh grade — Allison Brown, Elijah Franklin, Zachariah Grubaugh, Destiny Herron, Justin Luttrell, Jake Scialdo

Eighth grade — Eva Gerhardt, Emma Laws, Teagan McGuire, Morgan Robertson, Ryder Stover, Laela Weems