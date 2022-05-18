The following students at North Greene Middle School achieved academic honors for the third nine weeks grading period. 

A Honor Roll

Sixth grade - Hayden Cooter, Tara Neal, Emma West Brewer

Seventh grade - Ava Foster, Chelsey Johnson, Justin Luttrell 

Eighth grade - Mathew Bishop, Christian Cogdill, Thomas Darnell, Isaac Gaby, Eli Johnson, Cheyanne Nappi, Owen Pierce

B Honor Roll

Sixth grade - Ben Barkley, Jackson Berg, Erin Casteel, Layla Dawson, Kadynce Deweese, Josie Graham, Ava Hughes, Isla Hurd, Maria Justice, Chloe Keys, Kennedy Malone, Emma Grace Meadows, Emma Pierce, Alston Richards, Jared Swatzell, Wyatt Tadder, Heidi Trentham, Teaganne Vakkur, Willow Walker

Seventh grade - Hannah Brooks, Isaiah Duguay, Asah Duncan, Arianna Frankowski, Alexa Gonzalez Rodriguez, Brilee Gray, Levi Gray, Tanzy Humberstone, Makayla Stetson, Matia Wright

Eighth grade - Ethan Anderson, Tyler Britton, Thomas Carpenter, Chaselynn Dean, Ethan Dilks, Havoc Fair, Emma Laws, Coltyn McGhee, Teagan McGuire, Anna Pierce, Morgan Robertson, Levi Turner, Brandon Weems, Brayden Weems, Laela Weems

