North Greene Middle School 2nd Nine Weeks Honor Roll

The following students at North Greene Middle School earned academic honors for the second nine weeks grading period:

A Honor Roll

Sixth grade - Staci Barger, Eli Brown, Addi Dean, Taylor Fulton, Justin Smoke, Jackson Wine

Seventh grade - Karma Carpenter, Erin Casteel, Hayden Cooter, Kadynce Deweese, Maria Justice, Teaganne Vakkur, Emma West-Brewer

Eighth grade - Veronika Abrosikov, Hannah Brooks, Allison Brown, Riley Bryant, Isaiah Duguay, Ava Foster, Elijah Franklin, Dylan Gentry, Chelsey Johnson, Blakley Moorman, Tristany Vaughan

B Honor Roll

Sixth grade - Michaela Achord, Neyland Cutshall, Caleb Dilks, Braxton Gentry, Christopher Goldenberg, Maddox Jackson, Satine Johnson, Makayla Linkous, Charles Price, Victor Ramirez

Seventh grade - Benjamin Barkley, Jackson Berg, Peyton Brashears, Layla Dawson, Kinlea Eastep, Josie Graham, Chance Hodges, Lakyn Holt, Ava Hughes, Isla Hurd, Chloe Keys, Kennedy Malone, Emma Grace Meadows, Tara Neal, Kristi Owens, Emma Pierce, Wyatt Tadder, Heidi Trentham

Eighth grade - Arianna Frankowski, Emma Gentry, Alexa Gonzalez, Justin Luttrell, Julianne Messer, Gili Moratalla, Makayla Stetson, Zachariah Walker-Grubaugh, Savannah Willis, Matia Wright