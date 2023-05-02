North Greene Middle School Third Nine Weeks Honor Roll May 2, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following students at have earned academic honors for the third nine weeks at North Greene Middle School:A Honor RollSixth grade - Eli Brown, Addison Dean, Caleb Dilks, Taylor Fulton, Christopher Goldenberg, Jackson WineSeventh grade - Karma Carpenter, Erin Casteel, Kadynce Deweese, Emma Grace Meadows, Tara Neal, Teaganne VakkurEighth grade - Veronika Abrosikov, Elijah Franklin, Arianna Frankowski, Emma Gentry, Alex Gonzalez, Brilee Gray, Justin Lutrell, Blakely Moorman, Makayla Stetson, Savannah WillisB Honor RollSixth grade - Michaela Achord, Staci Barger, Parkar Collins, Neyland Cutshall, Ethan Dean, Trey Fox, Braxton Gentry, Quinn Gray, Satine Johnson, Makayla Linkous, Holly McCravey, Charles Price, Victor RamirezSeventh grade - Naylee Cross, Layla Dawson, Kinlea Eastep, Abby Franklin, Liam Goodman, Chance Hodges, Ava Hughes, Maria Justice, Emma Pierce, Heidi Trentham, Emma West-BrewerEighth grade - Allison Brown, Sophie Cavin, Isaiah Duguay, Asah Duncan, Ava Foster, Dylan Gentry, Julianne Messer, Gili Moratalla, Chloe Parks, Brody Renner, Shawn Russell, Tristany Vaughan, Zach Grubaugh-Walker, Matia Wright Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes