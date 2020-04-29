The following students at Ottway Elementary School have achieved academic honors for the third nine weeks grading period.
A Honor Roll
Third grade - Caleb Dilks
Fifth grade - Ava Foster, Justin Luttrell, Iva Stanley, Makayla Stetson
Sixth grade - Christian Cogdill, Thomas Darnell
Eighth grade - Noah Deyton, Averi Gregg, Marianne Hunt, Rivers Johnson, Natalia Ozbun
B Honor Roll
Third grade - Mason Cooper, Tyler Stover, Brennon Tweed, Sarah Atnip
Fourth grade - Ben Barkley, Kadynce Deweese, Lakyn Holt, Isla Hurd, Kristi Owens, Willow Walker
Fifth grade - Ella Cavin, Noorhan Elgendy, Tanzy Humberstone, Kayley Kaykeo, Jack Orr, Chloe Parks, Matia Wright
Sixth grade - Havoc Fair, Isaac Gaby, Holley Kinser, Teagan McGuire, Ryder Stover, Brandon Weems, Laela Weems
Seventh grade - Sarah Cooper, Trinity Hurd, Brooklyn Johnson, Cynthia Ozbun, Ethan Stills
Eighth grade - Gracie Bobadilla, Gatlyn Costner, Bailea Gilland, Waylon Goembel, Josecelina Graham, Ethan Jarman, Leisa Maciel, Max McGuire, Tristian Shipp, Braxton Wilson, Cody York