The following students at Ottway Elementary School have achieved academic honors for the third nine weeks grading period.

A Honor Roll

Third grade - Caleb Dilks

Fifth grade - Ava Foster, Justin Luttrell, Iva Stanley, Makayla Stetson

Sixth grade - Christian Cogdill, Thomas Darnell

Eighth grade - Noah Deyton, Averi Gregg, Marianne Hunt, Rivers Johnson, Natalia Ozbun

B Honor Roll

Third grade - Mason Cooper, Tyler Stover, Brennon Tweed, Sarah Atnip

Fourth grade - Ben Barkley, Kadynce Deweese, Lakyn Holt, Isla Hurd, Kristi Owens, Willow Walker

Fifth grade - Ella Cavin, Noorhan Elgendy, Tanzy Humberstone, Kayley Kaykeo, Jack Orr, Chloe Parks, Matia Wright

Sixth grade - Havoc Fair, Isaac Gaby, Holley Kinser, Teagan McGuire, Ryder Stover, Brandon Weems, Laela Weems

Seventh grade - Sarah Cooper, Trinity Hurd, Brooklyn Johnson, Cynthia Ozbun, Ethan Stills

Eighth grade - Gracie Bobadilla, Gatlyn Costner, Bailea Gilland, Waylon Goembel, Josecelina Graham, Ethan Jarman, Leisa Maciel, Max McGuire, Tristian Shipp, Braxton Wilson, Cody York

Recommended for you