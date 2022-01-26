The following students at South Greene Middle School have achieved academic honors for the second nine weeks grading period.
A Honor Roll
Sixth grade - Reagan Collins, Ava Leasure, Heaven Cansler, Abby Carter, Aaron Morgan, William “T” Ricker, Cheyenne Tolliver, Vivian Wilds
Seventh grade - Noah Case, Gavin Dyer, Trevor Gregg, Chloe Saulsbury, Brayden Tompkins, Brynna Wilhoit
Eighth grade - Peyton Fitzpatrick, Jayce Land
B Honor Roll
Sixth grade - Ava Brobeck, Rylan Land, Tyler Davis, Christian Darnell, Kara Reaves, Adam Bressani, Bobbi Johnson, Brayden Lowe, Caelyn Bates, Kayden Bowers, Justin Habberstand, Khloe Holt, Lucas Johnson, Maddie Livingston, Miranda Metcalf
Seventh grade - Simon Burns, Aubrey Carter, Jude Dyer, Aiden Hawk, Alleyah Lacy, Corrine Lewis, Kennedy Luebbers, Tripp Neas, Eli Fillers, Kayla Wilcox, Megan Bailey, Alex Key, Destiny Lamb, Karlah Medina, Kayla Key
Eighth grade - Myesha Lewis, Lucas Couch, Maddison Cravens, Madison Darnell, Natalie Foshie, Alexa Gabbard, Keasley Hankins, Baylee Lowe, Mason Morgan, Bailey Ricker, Cassie Ricker, Macy Roberts, Adria Schrock, Cannon Wilhoit, Wyatt Bowens, Chloe Hunter, Brant Wilhoit, Will Arrowood, Bryce Freshour, Heath Norton, Austin Griffey, Kenneth Jaynes, Samantha Boles, Maddux Brown, Addisyn Broyles, Emma Greene