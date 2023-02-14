Student Omitted From Doak Honor Roll Feb 14, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A student from Doak Elementary School was inadvertently omitted from the honor roll for the second nine weeks grading period.Hayden Griffith should have been listed on the A Honor Roll for third grade. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Police Confirm Body Found In Cornfield Is Missing Teenager Kinsey Burchett Crowned Miss East Tennessee; Mylee Doty Named Miss East TN Outstanding Teen Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Celebrates Belk Outlet Family Dollar Tree In The Works For Mosheim Biggie's Deli Serves Fresh Made Premium Sandwiches And More