Four Chuckey-Doak High School sophomores who achieved academic honors for the first semester grading period were inadvertently omitted from the list published Feb. 16. Brock Rush, Hayleigh Taylor, Fernando Treadway and Isaac Waycaster achieved A honor roll recognition for the fall 2021 semester.
