The following students at West Greene Middle School have achieved academic honors for the fourth nine weeks grading period.
A Honor Roll
Sixth grade - Katelyn Begines , Addison Epperson, Sarah Justis, Kaden Loibl, Jasper Kesterson, Joshua Seaton, Kadin Shipley, Morgan Solomon, Trystan Tullock
Seventh grade - Kearston Block, Ayden Lmons, Peyton Shelton, Olivia Smith, Elijah Williams
Eighth grade - Peyton Dudley
B Honor Roll
Sixth grade - Autumn Carter, Rachel Harris, Hannah Jennings, Victoria Ramsey, Kaylee Willett
Seventh grade - Jalynn Aiken, Breanna Brown, Cassidy Hill, Colin Hughes, McKensie Morrison, Leland Payne, Addison Peters, Ariel Piatt, Keaton Potter, Austin Spradling
Eighth grade - Conner Campbell, Zack Barkley