The following students at West Greene Middle School achieved academic honors for the third nine weeks grading period. 

A Honor Roll

Sixth grade - Quentin Bath, Jasmine Bunch, Abigail Cluesman, Gage Dyer, Grace Gates, Journey Gross, Addison Killion, Journey Lamons, James Miller, Brayden Reedy, Tytus Shelton, Cassidy Yarbrough

Seventh grade - Katelyn Begines, Madilyn Evans, Haley Jones, Tiffani Le, Victoria Ramsey, Joshua Seaton, Kadin Shipley, Morgan Solomon, Kaylee Willett

Eighth grade - Jhonen Bath, Peyton Shelton

B Honor Roll

Sixth grade - Alea Aiken, Austin Brown, Colt Daniels, Kylee Daniels, Kylie Lougee, Brayson Majors, Joseph Mcdavid, Miley Mesa, Payton Norton, Vanessa Sanchez, Tori Sizemore, Haley Strange, Amy Tunnell, Emilee Turner, Brayelynn Willis

Seventh grade - Autum Carter, Emily Crisp, Emma Gray, Tanner Gross, Rachel Harris, Hannah Jennings, Emily Justis, Sarah Justis, Jasper Kesterson, Bailey Mattelig, Ethan Metz, Emma Ramsey, Joe Reams, Joie Shipley, Iva Stanley, Skylar Thornburg

Eighth grade - Kearston Block, Brook Booth, Breana Brown, Alexis Cutshall, Abby Davis, Cassidy Hill, Colin Hughes, Ayden Lamons, Vivianna Malik, Leland Payne, Addison Peters, Ariel Piatt, Baylor Wagner, Elijah Williams

