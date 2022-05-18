WGMS Third Nine Weeks Honor Roll May 18, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following students at West Greene Middle School achieved academic honors for the third nine weeks grading period. A Honor RollSixth grade - Quentin Bath, Jasmine Bunch, Abigail Cluesman, Gage Dyer, Grace Gates, Journey Gross, Addison Killion, Journey Lamons, James Miller, Brayden Reedy, Tytus Shelton, Cassidy YarbroughSeventh grade - Katelyn Begines, Madilyn Evans, Haley Jones, Tiffani Le, Victoria Ramsey, Joshua Seaton, Kadin Shipley, Morgan Solomon, Kaylee WillettEighth grade - Jhonen Bath, Peyton SheltonB Honor RollSixth grade - Alea Aiken, Austin Brown, Colt Daniels, Kylee Daniels, Kylie Lougee, Brayson Majors, Joseph Mcdavid, Miley Mesa, Payton Norton, Vanessa Sanchez, Tori Sizemore, Haley Strange, Amy Tunnell, Emilee Turner, Brayelynn WillisSeventh grade - Autum Carter, Emily Crisp, Emma Gray, Tanner Gross, Rachel Harris, Hannah Jennings, Emily Justis, Sarah Justis, Jasper Kesterson, Bailey Mattelig, Ethan Metz, Emma Ramsey, Joe Reams, Joie Shipley, Iva Stanley, Skylar ThornburgEighth grade - Kearston Block, Brook Booth, Breana Brown, Alexis Cutshall, Abby Davis, Cassidy Hill, Colin Hughes, Ayden Lamons, Vivianna Malik, Leland Payne, Addison Peters, Ariel Piatt, Baylor Wagner, Elijah Williams Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now 'You Need People Even If You Don't Think You Do': Trey Youngblood's Accident Tells A Story Of Faith And Community Juvenile Charged With First-Degree Murder In Double Homicide Man Perishes In Limestone House Fire Reaves, Waddell Make South Greene History Field Day Returns For 63rd Year In Honor Of Late Coach Bill Lorch Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.